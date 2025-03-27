Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders To Have Workouts With Titans & Browns Following Pro Day

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders will have workouts with the Titans and Browns following his April 4th Pro Day.

Both teams had private workouts with Miami QB Cam Ward this week after his Pro Day and will move on to the other top quarterback in the class in the coming weeks.

The Browns reportedly like Sanders, but it’s unclear whether they would be willing to use the No. 2 overall pick on him as of now.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.