Colts Activate DE Tyquan Lewis & S Rodney McLeod From PUP List

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have activated DE Tyquan Lewis and S Rodney McLeod from the PUP list.

We have removed DE Tyquan Lewis and S Rodney McLeod from the Active/PUP list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 27, 2022

Both had just been placed on the list to start camp but didn’t end up having to stay long.

Lewis, 26, was a second-round pick by the Colts out of Ohio State back in 2018. Unfortunately, he landed on the injured reserve last season due to a non-contact knee injury.

He just finished his four-year, $4.36 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1.25 million. He re-signed to a one-year deal in 2022.

In 2021, Lewis appeared in eight games for the Colts, recording 13 tackles, one and a half sacks, and one interception.

McLeod, 31, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2012. After four years with the Rams, McLeod departed in free agency and signed a five-year, $37 million contract that included $17 million guaranteed with the Eagles in 2016.

McLeod was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 before returning to the Eagles on a two-year, $12 million contract. He signed a one-year deal with the Colts in 2022.

In 2021, McLeod appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and recorded 58 tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections.