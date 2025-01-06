Colts Announce 14 Players Signed To Futures Deals, Plus Extensions For Two Others

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Colts announced they have signed 14 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season, as well as one-year extensions for RB Tyler Goodson and LB Segun Olubi

The full list includes: 

  1. RB Salvon Ahmed
  2. LB Austin Ajiake
  3. LB Liam Anderson
  4. QB Jason Bean
  5. S Marcel Dabo
  6. CB Alex Johnson
  7. G Atonio Mafi
  8. TE Sean McKeon
  9. WR D.J. Montgomery
  10. DE Durrell Nchami
  11. TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
  12. DT Pheldarius Payne
  13. G Josh Sills
  14. WR Laquon Treadwell

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot. 

Goodson, 24, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s practice squad before being waived with an injury designation in September.

He quickly caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and was on and off their taxi squad in 2023 before being promoted to the active roster for good later in the season. 

In 2024, Goodson appeared in 16 games and rushed 32 times for 153 yards and a touchdown, adding 11 catches on 15 targets for 61 yards and another touchdown. 

