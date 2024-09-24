Colts Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed DT Josiah Bronson and DE Derek Rivers to the practice squad. 

To make room, Indianapolis placed QB Jason Bean on the practice squad injured list and released CB Kelvin Joseph

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Jason Bean (Injured)
  2. LB Austin Ajiake
  3. LB Liam Anderson
  4. S Marcel Dabo (International)
  5. RB Evan Hull
  6. WR D.J. Montgomery
  7. CB Jaylin Simpson
  8. WR Laquon Treadwell
  9. K Spencer Shrader
  10. TE Sean McKeon
  11. OL Atonio Mafi
  12. DB David Long
  13. DB Ronnie Harrison
  14. DT Adam Gotsis
  15. CB Gregory Junior
  16. DE Titus Leo
  17. DT Josiah Bronson
  18. DE Derek Rivers

Joseph, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky by the Cowboys. He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $7,781,160 million with a $3,019,026 signing bonus when Dallas traded him to the Dolphins. 

Miami later waived Joseph and he opted to sign with the Seahawks practice squad shortly after. The Chiefs signed him to a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Joseph appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.

