Colts Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed DT Josiah Bronson and DE Derek Rivers to the practice squad.

We have signed DT Josiah Bronson and DE Derek Rivers to the practice squad. The team also placed QB Jason Bean on the Practice Squad Injured list and released CB Kelvin Joseph from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 24, 2024

To make room, Indianapolis placed QB Jason Bean on the practice squad injured list and released CB Kelvin Joseph.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

QB Jason Bean (Injured) LB Austin Ajiake LB Liam Anderson S Marcel Dabo (International) RB Evan Hull WR D.J. Montgomery CB Jaylin Simpson WR Laquon Treadwell K Spencer Shrader TE Sean McKeon OL Atonio Mafi DB David Long DB Ronnie Harrison DT Adam Gotsis CB Gregory Junior DE Titus Leo DT Josiah Bronson DE Derek Rivers

Joseph, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky by the Cowboys. He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $7,781,160 million with a $3,019,026 signing bonus when Dallas traded him to the Dolphins.

Miami later waived Joseph and he opted to sign with the Seahawks practice squad shortly after. The Chiefs signed him to a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Joseph appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.