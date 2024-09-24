Colts Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed DT Josiah Bronson and DE Derek Rivers to the practice squad.
The team also placed QB Jason Bean on the Practice Squad Injured list and released CB Kelvin Joseph from the practice squad.
To make room, Indianapolis placed QB Jason Bean on the practice squad injured list and released CB Kelvin Joseph.
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- QB Jason Bean (Injured)
- LB Austin Ajiake
- LB Liam Anderson
- S Marcel Dabo (International)
- RB Evan Hull
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- CB Jaylin Simpson
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- K Spencer Shrader
- TE Sean McKeon
- OL Atonio Mafi
- DB David Long
- DB Ronnie Harrison
- DT Adam Gotsis
- CB Gregory Junior
- DE Titus Leo
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DE Derek Rivers
Joseph, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky by the Cowboys. He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $7,781,160 million with a $3,019,026 signing bonus when Dallas traded him to the Dolphins.
Miami later waived Joseph and he opted to sign with the Seahawks practice squad shortly after. The Chiefs signed him to a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him coming out of the preseason.
In 2023, Joseph appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.
