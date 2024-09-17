Colts Announce Seven Moves, Place DT DeForest Buckner On IR

The Colts announced seven roster moves on Tuesday, including placing DT DeForest Buckner on injured reserve due to an ankle injury and signing DE Genard Avery to the active roster.

Indianapolis also signed DT Adam Gotsis, CB Gregory Junior, and DE Titus Leo to the practice squad and released DT McTelvin Agim and CB Ameer Speed.

The following is an updated practice squad for the Colts:

QB Jason Bean

LB Austin Ajiake

LB Liam Anderson

S Marcel Dabo (International)

RB Evan Hull

WR D.J. Montgomery

CB Jaylin Simpson

WR Laquon Treadwell

K Spencer Shrader

TE Sean McKeon

OL Atonio Mafi

DB David Long

DB Ronnie Harrison

DB Kelvin Joseph

DT Adam Gotsis

CB Gregory Junior

DE Titus Leo

Buckner, 30, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016 out of Oregon. He was in the final year of his four-year, $18.19 million contract when the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.

San Francisco traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick in 2020. Indianapolis promptly signed Buckner to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was due $20.25 million in the final year of the deal and later signed a two-year, $46 million extension with the Colts.

In 2024, Buckner has appeared in two games for the Colts and recorded seven tackles and one-and-a-half sacks.

We will have more on Buckner as it becomes available.