Colts Announce Six Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that they are activating LB Jordan Glasgow and DE Dayo Odeyingbo from the non-football injury list. The team is also waiving DT Khalil Davis and RB Jordan Wilkins in a corresponding move.

We have activated LB Jordan Glasgow from IR and DE Dayo Odeyingbo from the NFI list, and waived DT Khalil Davis and RB Jordan Wilkins. We have elevated RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad for #TENvsIND. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 30, 2021

For Sunday, the Colts are also planning to elevate RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones to their active roster.

Jones, 27, was a second-round pick by the Packers out of North Carolina State in 2017. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.2 million deal when Green Bay waived Jones with a non-football illness last year.

Jones passed through waivers unclaimed and signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He was waived a few weeks later and claimed by the Jaguars. Jacksonville re-signed him as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Jaguars later opted to let Jones go at the end of August and he caught on with the Colts practice squad. He is yet to appear in a game this season.

In 2020, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 83 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.