Colts Announce Three Moves, Activate DE Tyquan Lewis

The Colts announced three roster moves on Saturday, including the activation of DE Tyquan Lewis from injured reserve.
The team is also waiving DE Genard Avery and elevating G Atonio Mafi from the practice squad.
Lewis, 29, was a second-round pick by the Colts out of Ohio State back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $4.36 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1.25 million.
The Colts re-signed Lewis to a one-year deal in 2022. After playing just seven games due to an injury, Lewis was re-signed to a one-year deal in both 2023 and 2024.
In 2024, Lewis has appeared in four games for the Colts, recording 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!