Colts Cut Nine Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Colts announced they have cut nine players on Sunday, including undrafted QB Kedon Slovis and veteran S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Kedon Slovis

The following is a full list of players being released and waived by the team:

  1. WR Tyrie Cleveland
  2. S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  3. DE Derek Rivers
  4. WR Greg Ward
  5. CB Clay Fields III
  6. QB Kedon Slovis
  7. K Spencer Shrader
  8. WR Derek Slywka
  9. LB Mike Smith Jr.

Slovis, 23, began his career at USC before transferring to Pittsburgh and then Brigham Young University. His awards include First-team All-Pac-12 in 2020, Pac-12 South Champion in 2020, Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019, and FWAA Most Inspirational Freshman Award in 2019.

During his five-year college career, Slovis started 42 of his 43 games and compiled a record of 28-17. He completed 989 of his 1,534 passes (64.5 percent) for 11,689 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.

