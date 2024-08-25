Colts Cut Nine Players

The Colts announced they have cut nine players on Sunday, including undrafted QB Kedon Slovis and veteran S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

The following is a full list of players being released and waived by the team:

Slovis, 23, began his career at USC before transferring to Pittsburgh and then Brigham Young University. His awards include First-team All-Pac-12 in 2020, Pac-12 South Champion in 2020, Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019, and FWAA Most Inspirational Freshman Award in 2019.

During his five-year college career, Slovis started 42 of his 43 games and compiled a record of 28-17. He completed 989 of his 1,534 passes (64.5 percent) for 11,689 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.