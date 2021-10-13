Colts Designate WR T.Y. Hilton & LB Jordan Glasgow To Return From IR

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have designated WR T.Y. Hilton and LB Jordan Glasgow to return from the injured reserve.
This opens a 21-day window for both players to practice before being activated.
T.Y. Hilton will return to practice today, per Coach Reich.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 13, 2021
Joel A. Erickson notes that Indianapolis will determine Hilton’s status for Sunday’s game as this week progresses.
Hilton, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $65.547 million contract that included $39 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $14,542,000 in 2020.
Hilton was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.
He was placed on injured reserve due to an upper back/neck injury coming out of the preseason.
In 2020, Hilton appeared in 15 games for the Colts and caught 56 passes for 762 yards receiving and five touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!