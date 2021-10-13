Colts Designate WR T.Y. Hilton & LB Jordan Glasgow To Return From IR

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have designated WR T.Y. Hilton and LB Jordan Glasgow to return from the injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for both players to practice before being activated.

T.Y. Hilton will return to practice today, per Coach Reich. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 13, 2021

Joel A. Erickson notes that Indianapolis will determine Hilton’s status for Sunday’s game as this week progresses.

Hilton, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $65.547 million contract that included $39 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $14,542,000 in 2020.

Hilton was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

He was placed on injured reserve due to an upper back/neck injury coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Hilton appeared in 15 games for the Colts and caught 56 passes for 762 yards receiving and five touchdowns.