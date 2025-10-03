Colts Hosted Five DBs For Tryouts/Visits

The Indianapolis Colts hosted five free agent defensive backs for tryouts/visits on Friday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

DB Ekow Boye-Doe DB D.J. James DB Jalen Kimber DB Myles Purchase DB Cameron Mitchell (Visit)

Mitchell, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. He was in the third year of his four-year, $4.2 million contract when the Browns opted to waive him last week.

In 2025, Mitchell has appeared in two games for the Browns and recorded one tackle and a forced fumble.

James, 24, was drafted out of Auburn with the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He signed a four-year, $4,204,432 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $184,432.

However, Seattle waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Patriots on the practice squad and finished out the season. New England re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 season before waiving him last month.

In 2025, James has appeared in one game for the Patriots and recorded one tackle.