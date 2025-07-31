Colts Making Four Roster Moves Including Signing CB Tre Herndon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Colts are signing CBs Tre Herndon and Duke Shelley to contracts.

In correspondence, the Colts are placing CB David Long Jr. on injured reserve and releasing TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.

Herndon, 29, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.7 million deal and was set to be a restricted free agent when the Jaguars re-signed him.

Herndon then signed one-year deals to remain in Jacksonville in both 2022 and 2023. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Giants in June 2024 but was let go after camp and caught on with the Saints’ practice squad in October.

In 2024, Herndon appeared in one game for the Saints.