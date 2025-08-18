Colts Officially Announce Six Roster Moves

By
Tony Camino
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Xavien Howard, LB Jake Chaney and LB Joseph Vaughn.

Colts Helmet

In correspondence, the Colts have placed OT Blake Freeland, LB Jacob Phillips and S Hunter Wohler on injured reserve.

Howard, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,128,038 rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1,285,641 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a five-year, $76.5 million extension that included $46 million guaranteed with Miami.

He had three years remaining on this contract and was set to make a base salary of $12,975,000 for the 2022 season when he agreed to a new five-year, $90 million extension. 

The Dolphins designated him as a post-June 1 release this offseason. 

In 2023, Howard appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 45 tackles, one interception, and 12 pass defenses. 

