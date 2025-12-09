Colts Officially Place QB Daniel Jones On IR Among Four Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed QB Daniel Jones and CB Chris Lammons on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Colts have signed CB Cameron Mitchell to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed CB Troy Pride Jr. to the practice squad.

Jones, 28, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched in 2024 and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad. He then signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Colts and completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.