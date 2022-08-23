Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez Suffers Torn Achilles

Mike Garafolo reports that Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez tore his Achilles’ in practice on Tuesday and will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury.

Sanchez, 27, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract and set to make a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $11.6 million extension.

He was also forced to miss time during the 2020 season due to the removal of a cancerous tumor.

In 2021, Sanchez punted 59 times for 2,627 yards (44.5 AVG) with 24 punts inside the 20-yard line.

We will have more news on Sanchez as it becomes available.