Colts Place CB Xavien Howard On Reserve/Retired List, Sign S Trey Washington To 53-Man Roster

Colts CB Xavien Howard has decided to call it a career after joining Indianapolis a few weeks ago. The team announced that they’ve placed him on the reserve/retired list.

In a corresponding move, Indianapolis signed S Trey Washington to the 53-man roster off of their practice squad.

It’s a shocking move for Howard, who started all four games for the Colts this year. His play dipped significantly from where it once was, however, which obviously factored into his decision.

Howard, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,128,038 rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1,285,641 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a five-year, $76.5 million extension that included $46 million guaranteed with Miami.

He had three years remaining on this contract and was set to make a base salary of $12,975,000 for the 2022 season when he agreed to a new five-year, $90 million extension.

The Dolphins designated him as a post-June 1 release this offseason.

In 2025, Howard appeared in and started 4 games for the Colts and recorded 11 tackles and a fumble recovery.