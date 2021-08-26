Colts Place G Quenton Nelson On COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts have placed G Quenton Nelson and LT Eric Fisher on the COVID-19 list Thursday, according to Field Yates.

Nelson returned to practice earlier this week after suffering essentially the same foot injury as QB Carson Wentz.

Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.

In 2020, Nelson appeared in all 16 games for the Colts, starting 15 at left guard and one at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 guard out of 80 qualifying players.