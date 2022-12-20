Colts Place RB Jonathan Taylor On Injured Reserve

Aaron Wilson reports that the Colts are placing RB Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, ending his season.

The team is signing RB Jordan Wilkins to their active roster as a replacement for Taylor.

Taylor, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Taylor as it becomes available.