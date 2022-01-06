Colts Place S Andrew Sendejo On COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday they have placed S Andrew Sendejo on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed S Andrew Sendejo on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/Lpx5k59363 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 6, 2022

Sendejo, 34, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2010. He lasted just over a year in Dallas before he was claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

The Vikings later signed Sendejo to a four-year, $16 million contract that included $2.5 million guaranteed. He was set to make a base salary of $5.45 million for the 2019 season when the Vikings declined to pick up his option.

Sendejo later signed a one-year deal with the Eagles but was released midseason in order to protect a compensatory pick. He rejoined the Vikings to finish out the year.

From there, Sendejo signed a one-year contract with the Browns in 2020. He caught on with the Colts in September.

In 2021, Sendejo has appeared in 12 games for the Colts and recorded 40 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.