Colts Release QB Brett Hundley, Place DE Tyquan Lewis On IR, Promote Two

The Colts announced they have released QB Brett Hundley and placed DE Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve.

Indianapolis filled their roster spots by promoting RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones from the practice squad.

Lewis suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8 against the Titans.

Hundley, 28, was originally drafted but the Packers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He spent three years in Green Bay before the team traded him to the Seahawks in August of 2018.

From there, Hundley signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the Cardinals in 2019, and re-signed with Arizona on a one-year, $1 million in 2020.

This past offseason, Hundley agreed to a one-year, $990,00 deal with the Colts. Indianapolis released him coming out of training camp and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In his career, Hundley has appeared in 18 games, the last of which coming in 2019. He has a career 59.1 completion percentage with 1901 yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Lewis, 26, was a second-round pick by the Colts out of Ohio State back in 2018. Unfortunately, the Colts placed Lewis on injured reserve due to a toe injury in his rookie season.

He is in the final year of his four-year, $4.36 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1.25 million.

Lewis is currently set to become a free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Lewis has appeared in eight games for the Colts, recording 13 tackles, one and a half sacks, and one interception.