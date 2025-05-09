Colts Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 14 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp.

The full list includes:

Florida Atlantic DT Devonta Davis Syracuse TE Maximilian Mang Texas A&M LB Solomon DeShields Ohio WR Coleman Owen Tulane CB Johnathan Edwards Troy WR Landon Parker UTSA DT Joe Evans Abilene Christian WR Blayne Taylor Minnesota State T Marshall Foerner UCF S Ladarius Tennison Emporia State WR Tyler Kahmann Temple K Maddux Trujillo UAB DE Desmond Little Ole Miss S Trey Washington