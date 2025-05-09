Colts Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 14 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp. 

Colts Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. Florida Atlantic DT Devonta Davis

  2. Syracuse TE Maximilian Mang

  3. Texas A&M LB Solomon DeShields

  4. Ohio WR Coleman Owen

  5. Tulane CB Johnathan Edwards

  6. Troy WR Landon Parker

  7. UTSA DT Joe Evans

  8. Abilene Christian WR Blayne Taylor

  9. Minnesota State T Marshall Foerner

  10. UCF S Ladarius Tennison

  11. Emporia State WR Tyler Kahmann

  12. Temple K Maddux Trujillo

  13. UAB DE Desmond Little

  14. Ole Miss S Trey Washington

