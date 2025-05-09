Colts Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 14 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp.
The full list includes:
-
Florida Atlantic DT Devonta Davis
-
Syracuse TE Maximilian Mang
-
Texas A&M LB Solomon DeShields
-
Ohio WR Coleman Owen
-
Tulane CB Johnathan Edwards
-
Troy WR Landon Parker
-
UTSA DT Joe Evans
-
Abilene Christian WR Blayne Taylor
-
Minnesota State T Marshall Foerner
-
UCF S Ladarius Tennison
-
Emporia State WR Tyler Kahmann
-
Temple K Maddux Trujillo
-
UAB DE Desmond Little
-
Ole Miss S Trey Washington
