Colts Sign DT Caeveon Patton, Waive Two Players

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed DT Caeveon Patton and waived LB Jordan Glasgow and DT McKinley Williams III on Thursday.

Patton is an undrafted free agent out of Texas State. He earned All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention selections in 2019 and 2021.

During his four-year college career, Patton appeared in 44 games and recorded 179 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six passes defended, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

Glasgow, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He is entering the third year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Glasgow appeared in 12 games and recorded six total tackles, and no tackles for loss or sacks.