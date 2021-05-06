Colts Sign Five Draft Picks Including First-Round DE Kwity Paye

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that they’ve signed five draft picks from their 2021 class including first-round DE Kwity Paye, second-round DE Dayo Odeyingbo, fifth-round S Shawn Davis, seventh-round WR Mike Strachan and seventh-round G Will Fries.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Kwity Paye EDGE Signed 2 Dayo Odeyingbo EDGE Signed 4 Kylen Gransen TE 5 Shawn Davis S Signed 6 Sam Ehlinger”}”>Sam Ehlinger QB 7 Mike Strachan WR Signed 7 Will Fries OL Signed

Paye, 22, was a three-year starter at Michigan and a second-team All Big Ten selection in 2020, missing two games due to injury. The Colts drafted Paye with pick No 21 overall.

Paye is projected to sign a four-year, $13,644,834 contract with the Colts that includes a $7,283,516 signing bonus. The Colts will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

Lance Zierlien compares him to Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah.

During his college career at Michigan, Paye recorded 100 tackles, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.

Odeyingbo, 21, was a three-year starter at Vanderbilt. He was named second-team All-SEC as a senior in 2020.

During his college career, Odeyingbo recorded 125 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and four pass defenses. He suffered a torn Achilles while training for the draft.