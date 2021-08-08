Colts Sign LB Darius Leonard To Five-Year, $99M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts have signed LB Darius Leonard to a five-year extension worth $99.25 million.

Rapoport adds Leonard receives $52.5 million in guaranteed money and the deal pays him $20 million per year in the first three years.

Just weeks after the 49ers reset the inside linebacker market with Fred Warner, the Colts have now done the same with this huge deal for Leonard.

Leonard, 26, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus.

Leonard is set to earn a base salary of $3,443,000 in the final year of his deal.

In 2021, Leonard appeared in 14 games and recorded 132 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and seven pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 50 – 2022 Free Agents list.