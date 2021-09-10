Colts Sign RB Nyheim Hines To Three-Year, $18.6M Extension

Field Yates reports that the Colts and RB Nyheim Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension that includes $12 million guaranteed on Friday.

Hines will earn $6.2 million per year, which makes him one of the top-10 highest-paid running backs in the NFL. He’s under team control through the 2024 season.

Hines, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2020, Hines appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and rushed for 380 yards on 89 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 63 receptions for 482 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.