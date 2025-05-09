Colts Sign Seven Draft Picks Including First-Round TE Tyler Warren

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed seven of their draft picks from the 2025 NFL Draft. This leaves just one draft pick still unsigned:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 14 Tyler Warren TE Signed 2 45 JT Tuimuloau EDGE 3 80 Justin Walley CB Signed 4 127 Jalen Travis OT Signed 5 151 DJ Giddens RB Signed 6 189 Riley Leonard QB Signed 6 190 Tim Smith DT Signed 7 232 Hunter Wohler S Signed

Warren, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State. He earned first-team All-Big 10, first-team All-American and won the John Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end in 2024.

The Colts used the No. 14 overall pick in round one on Warren. He’s projected to sign Warren to a four-year, $20,930,294 contract that includes a $11,862,033 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his five-year college career, Warren recorded 153 catches for 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns in 56 career games. He added 32 carries for 224 yards and six touchdowns and also threw for a touchdown.