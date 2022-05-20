Colts Sign Third-Round TE Jelani Woods & OT Bernhard Raimann, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed third-round TE Jelani Woods and OT Bernhard Raimann to four-year contracts.
The Colts have officially signed their entire 2022 draft class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Signed
|3
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|Signed
|3
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Signed
|3
|Nick Cross
|S
|Signed
|5
|Eric Johnson
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Andrew Ogletree
|TE
|Signed
|6
|Curtis Brooks
|DT
|Signed
|7
|Rodney Thomas II
|S
|Signed
Woods, 23, was a First Team All-ACC selection for Virginia in 2021. He previously had three Honorable Mention All-Big 12 awards at Oklahoma State before transferring to Virginia. The Colts used the No. 73 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,372,474 contract that includes a $1,087,253 signing bonus.
During his five-year career at Oklahoma State and Virginia, Woods started in 38 of 45 possible games and recorded 75 catches for 959 yards (12.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!