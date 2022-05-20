Colts Sign Third-Round TE Jelani Woods & OT Bernhard Raimann, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed third-round TE Jelani Woods and OT Bernhard Raimann to four-year contracts.

The Colts have officially signed their entire 2022 draft class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Alec Pierce WR Signed 3 Jelani Woods TE Signed 3 Bernhard Raimann OT Signed 3 Nick Cross S Signed 5 Eric Johnson DT Signed 6 Andrew Ogletree TE Signed 6 Curtis Brooks DT Signed 7 Rodney Thomas II S Signed

Woods, 23, was a First Team All-ACC selection for Virginia in 2021. He previously had three Honorable Mention All-Big 12 awards at Oklahoma State before transferring to Virginia. The Colts used the No. 73 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,372,474 contract that includes a $1,087,253 signing bonus.

During his five-year career at Oklahoma State and Virginia, Woods started in 38 of 45 possible games and recorded 75 catches for 959 yards (12.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.