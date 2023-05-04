Colts Sign Two Draft Picks

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed fifth-round RB Evan Hull and fifth-round TE Will Mallory to rookie contracts on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Colts used 12 draft picks on players this year, so you can expect more signings to be announced in the coming days:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 4 Anthony Richardson QB 2 44 Julius Brents CB 3 79 Josh Downs WR 4 106 Blake Freeland OT 4 110 Adetomiwa Adebawore DL 5 138 Darius Rush CB 5 158 Daniel Scott S 5 162 Will Mallory TE Signed 5 176 Evan Hull RB Signed 6 211 Titus Leo EDGE 7 221 Jaylon Jones CB 7 236 Jake Witt OT

Hull, 22, was a two-year starter at Northwestern. He was an honorable All-Big Ten mention each of the last two years at college.

The Colts used the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round on Hull.

During his college career at Northwestern, Hull appeared in 37 games and rushed for 2,417 yards on 488 carries (5 YPC) to go along with 94 receptions for 851 yards receiving and 22 total touchdowns.