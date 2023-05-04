Colts Sign Two Draft Picks

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed fifth-round RB Evan Hull and fifth-round TE Will Mallory to rookie contracts on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.
The Colts used 12 draft picks on players this year, so you can expect more signings to be announced in the coming days:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|4
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|2
|44
|Julius Brents
|CB
|3
|79
|Josh Downs
|WR
|4
|106
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|4
|110
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|DL
|5
|138
|Darius Rush
|CB
|5
|158
|Daniel Scott
|S
|5
|162
|Will Mallory
|TE
|Signed
|5
|176
|Evan Hull
|RB
|Signed
|6
|211
|Titus Leo
|EDGE
|7
|221
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|7
|236
|Jake Witt
|OT
Hull, 22, was a two-year starter at Northwestern. He was an honorable All-Big Ten mention each of the last two years at college.
The Colts used the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round on Hull.
During his college career at Northwestern, Hull appeared in 37 games and rushed for 2,417 yards on 488 carries (5 YPC) to go along with 94 receptions for 851 yards receiving and 22 total touchdowns.
