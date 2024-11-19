Colts Signed DE Derek Rivers To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed DE Derek Rivers to the practice squad.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

QB Jason Bean S Marcel Dabo (International) WR D.J. Montgomery CB Jaylin Simpson WR Laquon Treadwell TE Sean McKeon OL Atonio Mafi DB Alex Johnson RB Salvon Ahmed LB Austin Ajiake OT Sebastian Gutierrez G Josh Sills DB Tre Flowers RB Evan Hull G Mason Brooks DT Trysten Hill DE Derek Rivers

Rivers, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. New England wound up cutting him loose and he was quickly claimed by the Rams.

He finished his four-year, $3.3 million contract in 2020 and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts and signed on with their practice squad, but was later promoted back to the active roster.

Rivers returned on another deal in 2022 but tore his biceps during camp and missed the season. He returned on a contract in 2023 and Houston re-signed him to the practice squad after the preseason.

Rivers finished out the season on the Colts’ practice squad. He had a stint with the team this August as well.

In 2021, Rivers appeared in five games for the Texans and recorded nine total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.