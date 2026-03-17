Colts Signed DT Derrick Nnadi

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed DT Derrick Nnadi to a contract.

Nnadi, 29, was selected out of Florida State with the No. 75 overall pick by the Chiefs in the third round back in 2018. He finished out a four-year, $3,419,400 rookie contract with the Chiefs that included a $959,400 signing bonus.

He re-signed with the Chiefs on three consecutive one-year deals. The Jets signed Nnadi to a one-year deal last offseason but he was traded to the back Chiefs at the end of camp.

In 2025, Nnadi appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 16 total tackles.