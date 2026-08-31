Colts Signing 15 Players To Practice Squad

The Colts have officially signed 15 players to their practice squad on Monday.

The following is the current list that represents the Colts’ practice squad:

Westbrook-Ikhine, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Westbrook-Ikhine coming out of training camp and sign him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. However, they later promoted him to the active roster, where he stuck for good.

Tennessee re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, and he then signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with Miami ahead of the 2025 season. He was cut after just one season, though.

In 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 32 receptions for 497 yards (15.5 YPC) and nine touchdowns.