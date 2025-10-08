Colts Signing LB Germaine Pratt

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts have agreed to terms with LB Germaine Pratt on a one-year deal.

Pelissero reports that Pratt had four other teams interested in him, but he wanted to be reunited with DC Lou Anarumo.

The Colts confirmed the move and announced the corresponding transaction was placing LB Joe Bachie on injured reserve.

Pratt, 29, was drafted with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round by the Bengals out of N.C. State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,572,880 rookie contract that included a $1,052,880 signing bonus.

Pratt was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed in Cincinnati to a three-year, $21 million deal.

He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $5.25 million when he was let go. Pratt then signed a one-year deal with the Raiders but was cut loose this week.

In 2025, Pratt has appeared in four games for the Raiders and recorded 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.