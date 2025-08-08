Colts Tried Out Six Free Agents

The Indianapolis Colts officially hosted six free agents for tryouts on Friday.

The full list includes:

RB Micah Bernard RB Kylin James T Marcellus Johnson DB B.J. Mayes RB Nate Noel RB Nay’Quan Wright

Bernard, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in May. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Titans.

However, Tennessee opted to waive Bernard a month later.

During his six-year college career at Utah, Bernard appeared in 51 games and rushed for 2,217 yards on 421 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 99 receptions for 770 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns.

Noel, 23, began his college career at Appalachian State before transferring to Missouri for the 2024 season. He wound up going undrafted this past May but later agreed to a rookie contract with the Dolphins.

Miami opted to waive Noel a few weeks ago.

During his college career at App. State and Missouri, Noel appeared in 55 games and rushed for 3,892 yards on 704 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with 65 receptions for 316 yards receiving and 21 total touchdowns.