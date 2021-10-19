Colts Work Out Five Defensive Backs

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Indianapolis Colts brought in five defensive backs for tryouts on Tuesday, per Joel A. Erickson. 

Colts helmet

The full list includes:

  1. DB Delrick Abrams
  2. DB Delano Hill
  3. DB Doug Middleton
  4. DB Buster Skrine
  5. DB Keith Washington

Skrine, 32, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Cleveland and signed a four-year deal with the Jets in 2015. He finished his deal with New York and was entering the open market for the second time in his career. 

Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bears back in 2019 and had one year left on the deal when Chicago released him back in March.

The 49ers signed him to a contract earlier this season but released him last week.

In 2021, Skrine appeared in one game for San Francisco without recording a stat. Last year, Skrine played in 12 games for the Bears, recording 66 tackles and three passes defended.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply