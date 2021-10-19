Colts Work Out Five Defensive Backs

The Indianapolis Colts brought in five defensive backs for tryouts on Tuesday, per Joel A. Erickson.

The full list includes:

Skrine, 32, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Cleveland and signed a four-year deal with the Jets in 2015. He finished his deal with New York and was entering the open market for the second time in his career.

Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bears back in 2019 and had one year left on the deal when Chicago released him back in March.

The 49ers signed him to a contract earlier this season but released him last week.

In 2021, Skrine appeared in one game for San Francisco without recording a stat. Last year, Skrine played in 12 games for the Bears, recording 66 tackles and three passes defended.