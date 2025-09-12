Colts Worked Out Six Defensive Players

The Indianapolis Colts officially hosted six defensive free agents for tryouts on Friday.

The full list includes:

McMillan, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was traded to the Raiders in 2020 as part of a pick swap.

McMillan played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,697,532, which included a signing bonus of $1,556,388 and made a base salary of $1.10 million for the 2020 season.

McMillan then signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2021 and followed that up with a one-year extension in September despite tearing his ACL. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season before signing a one-year extension.

However, the Patriots cut him during the 2024 season. He later joined the Titans.

In 2024, McMillan appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and Titans, making four starts, recording 46 tackles and a pass defense.