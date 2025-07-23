Commanders Announce Three Roster Moves

The Commanders announced three roster moves on Wednesday, placing WR Terry McLaurin on the Reserve/Did Not Report List, as well as placing G Sam Cosmi on the PUP list.

The team also announced the signing of WR Tay Martin.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McLaurin did not report to the start of the team’s training camp on Tuesday as he looks for a new contract.

Schefter adds Washington held a conditioning test yesterday for the unofficial start of camp, and all other Commanders players were in attendance except McLaurin.

Last week, McLaurin expressed his frustrations with the negotiations and his desire to remain in Washington. He also didn’t envision a scenario where he could suit up for camp after the recent lack of communication.

Commanders GM Adam Peters expressed their desperation to get something done with the star wideout earlier today, saying they’ll do “whatever we can” to finalize a contract.

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and McLaurin as the news is available.