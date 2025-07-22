Commanders GM On Terry McLaurin: ‘We’ll Do Whatever We Can To Get A Deal Done’

The Commanders remain in a standoff on an extension for WR Terry McLaurin as he looks for a new contract with an average annual value of around $30 million.

Last week, McLaurin expressed his frustrations with the negotiations and his desire to remain in Washington. He also didn’t envision a scenario where he could suit up for camp after the recent lack of communication.

During his media availability on Tuesday, Commanders GM Adam Peters raved about McLaurin and made it sound like they desperately want to get a deal done.

“First, without a doubt, I think everybody in this building values Terry very much. We knew that coming in and we know that even more after spending a year with him,” Peters said, via Nicki Jhabvala. “We’ll do whatever we can to get a deal done.”

Peters had more to say about McLaurin and why they want to agree on a long-term contract.

“You’re dealing with a really good player and person and you never lose sight of that… make sure every conversation is straight forward and in good faith… our goal is to get a long-term deal done. He’s a great player and we want to keep him here,” Peters continued, via John Keim.

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and McLaurin as the news is available.