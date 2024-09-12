Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. To Undergo Thumb Surgery

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. is set to undergo surgery on Friday to repair a torn UCL in his thumb.

Rapoport adds that Forbes is electing to get the surgery now so he can recover to full health instead of making it a nagging issue all season.

Forbes, 23, was a first-round pick of the Commanders in the 2023 draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $15 million rookie contract through 2026 and is making a base salary of $915k in 2024.

In 2023, Forbes appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and recorded 38 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 11 passes defended and one interception.

In 2024, Forbes has appeared in one game for Washington and recorded four total tackles.