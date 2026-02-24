Commanders FA LB Bobby Wagner To Play 15th Season

According to Jordan Schultz, Commanders LB Bobby Wagner intends to play for a 15th season in 2026.

Whether it will be in Washington remains to be seen, as he’s on an expiring contract. He returned on a one-year deal with the Commanders last offseason.

Wagner, 35, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him. He signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams.

Los Angeles released Wagner after just one season and he returned to Seattle on a one-year contract. From there, he joined the Commanders in 2024 on another one-year contract and re-signed to another one-year pact in 2025.

In 2025, Wagner appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 162 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and four pass deflections.