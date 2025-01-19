Commanders Fear OL Sam Cosmi Suffered Serious Knee Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders fear OL Sam Cosmi suffered a serious knee injury and he’s getting an MRI to confirm.

He was ruled out of the divisional round win against the Lions and spotted on the sidelines with a major brace. Rapoport says the injury could be serious enough to sideline Cosmi for the remainder of the playoffs and possibly longer.

Cosmi, 25, was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $8.178 million rookie contract that included a $2,178,596 signing bonus when Washington signed him to a four-year, $74 million extension.

In 2024, Cosmi appeared in and started all 17 games for the Commanders at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 23 guard out of 75 qualifying players.