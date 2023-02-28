Commanders Franchise DT Daron Payne

The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday that they’ve franchised DT Daron Payne.

We have applied the franchise tag to DT Daron Payne — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 28, 2023

Reports had said recently that Payne was very likely to be tagged so this doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

The franchise tag will cost the Commanders $18,937,000 fully guaranteed for next season.

Payne, 25, is the former 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He signed a four-year $14.418 million dollar rookie contract with the Washington Football Team that included an $8.566 million dollar signing bonus.

Washington exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season which is worth $8.53 million. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Payne appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, five pass defenses, and one safety.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.