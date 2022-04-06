Commanders Hosting Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker For Top 30 Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are bringing in Michigan St RB Kenneth Walker III for an official top 30 visit on Friday.

Walker, 21, earned several honors last season including the Walter Camp Award, Doak Walker Award, was a Unanimous All-American, Ameche–Dayne Running Back of the Year, and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

He elected to opt-out of Michigan State’s bowl game and final collegiate game when declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker transferred to Michigan State last season from Wake Forest and had a huge year, even entering the Heisman conversation at one point.

During his three-year college career, Walker rushed 481 times for 2,804 yards (5.8 YPC) and 35 touchdowns in 32 career games. He added 19 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.

