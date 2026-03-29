Commanders Leaving Door Cracked For Bobby Wagner & Zach Ertz To Return Eventually

ESPN’s John Keim notes the Commanders have left the door open for LB Bobby Wagner and TE Zach Ertz to return at some point down the line.

However, Commanders HC Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters have pointed out they do have younger players at those positions that they’re hoping will step up, and two of Washington’s big free agent signings were at linebacker and tight end.

“We would never shut the door on [Wagner],” Quinn said. “We do feel like there’s some players that are about to take off at [his] position.”

“He’s like the most remarkable player and leader,” Quinn added. “I wanted to make sure I said how important he was to me to come here together, like what standards could look like. And then yes, like what Adam said to him and some others, ‘We’re going to leave the door open, and we’ll see what that looks like over the time ahead.'”

It sounds like barring some kind of injury, the Commanders aren’t necessarily looking to re-sign either veteran. Both players are at the stage in the offseason where it makes sense to be patient as well and see what roles shake out in the summer.

Wagner has indicated his plans to return for a 15th season in 2026. Ertz is recovering from a torn ACL and other damage, which is a tough blow at his age, but has also indicated he plans to play if he can find a team.

Wagner, 35, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him. He signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams.

Los Angeles released Wagner after just one season and he returned to Seattle on a one-year contract. From there, he joined the Commanders in 2024 on another one-year contract and re-signed to another one-year pact in 2025.

In 2025, Wagner appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 162 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and four pass deflections.

Ertz, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him. He caught on with the Lions for a brief stint before joining the Commanders.

In March of 2025, Ertz re-signed with Washington on a one-year, $6.25 million deal worth up to $9 million with incentives.

In 2025, Ertz appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and caught 50 passes on 72 targets for 504 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We both Wagner and Ertz included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents list.