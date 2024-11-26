Commanders Placed K Austin Seibert On IR Among Other Moves

The Washington Commanders announced they have placed K Austin Seibert on injured reserve.

We have made the following roster moves:

— Signed RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

— Placed K Austin Seibert on the Reserve/Injured List

— Signed DT Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the practice squad

— Released G Marquis Hayes from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/G73QnCLy0P — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 26, 2024

He’d been a nice find for Washington this season but had been battling through an injury and missed a game-tying extra point Sunday.

The Commanders also re-signed RB Chris Rodriguez and signed DL Viliami Fehoko to the practice squad, cutting G Marquis Hayes in a corresponding move.

Seibert, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with the Browns, but was waived the following year.

From there, Seibert joined the Bengals before being claimed by the Lions and was later waived by Detroit after just three games. The Jets signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose after a couple of weeks.

He also had a brief stint on the Saints’ practice squad, as well as two stints with the Jets’ practice squad, including signing a futures deal with New York in January before being released in August. Washington signed him in September.

In 2024, Seibert has appeared in nine games for the Commanders and made 27 of 30 field goal attempts (90 percent) and 22 of 24 extra points (91.7 percent).