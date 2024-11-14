Commanders Promote Two Players Including K Zane Gonzalez

The Washington Commanders announced they have promoted K Zane Gonzalez and DE Efe Obada to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 11.

It’s worth noting K Austin Seibert is dealing with a hip injury, so Gonzales is in line to start for Washington on Thursday.

Gonzalez, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $555,000 in 2018 when the Browns waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Cardinals later signed Gonzalez to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster during the 2018 season. Arizona brought him back on a one-year restricted tender in 2020 worth $3.27 million.

Gonzalez was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career back in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of the preseason, though and re-signed him to the practice squad. Carolina signed him away to their active roster.

Carolina signed Gonzalez to a two-year extension in 2022, but was traded to the 49ers in March 2023. He was eventually placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and cut loose in September of last year.

In 2024, Gonzalez has appeared in one game for the Commanders and made both field goal attempts and all three extra point attempts.