Commanders Put CB Marshon Lattimore & WR Luke McCaffrey On IR

The Washington Commanders announced they have placed CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Luke McCaffrey on injured reserve.

pic.twitter.com/bpggtLH1xh — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 4, 2025

Both will miss the rest of the season, Lattimore with a torn ACL and McCaffrey with a broken collarbone.

Lattimore, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

He had three years remaining on the deal when he was traded to the Commanders ahead of the midseason deadline in 2024 for a third-round pick. He’s due $18 million and $18.5 million in the final two years of his contract, none of which is guaranteed.

In 2025, Lattimore appeared in nine games for the Commanders and recorded 27 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and seven pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 84 cornerback out of 102 qualifying players.

McCaffrey, 24, was a third-round pick by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Rice. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,596,312 rookie deal and is making a base salary of $1,009,378 in 2025.

In 2025, McCaffrey has appeared in nine games for the Commanders and caught 11 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned 26 kicks for 769 yards.