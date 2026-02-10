Commanders Re-Sign P Tress Way

The Washington Commanders announced they have re-signed P Tress Way to a one-year extension.

Way, 35, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent back in 2013. He spent a year in Chicago before he was waived in August of 2014 and later claimed off of waivers by the Redskins.

Washington signed Way to a five-year, $9.4 million contract back in 2016. He had one year remaining on the contract worth $1.45 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year extension to remain in Washington. Way made a base salary of $3 million in 2024.

Way then re-signed with Washington for the 2025 season on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Way appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and totaled 2,651 punt yards on 56 attempts (47.3 YPA) to go along with 29 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.