Commanders Re-Signing QB Sam Hartman To PS

Tom Pelissero reports that the Commanders are re-signing QB Sam Hartman to their practice squad, as was expected.

Hartman, 26, began his career at Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame. He was named Second-team All-ACC in 2021, Third-team All-ACC in 2022, and won the Brian Piccolo Award in 2022.

He later caught on with the Commanders after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. Washington waived him after training camp and brought him back to the practice squad shortly after. He was signed to the active roster in September but released again in October. Hartman was re-signed to the practice squad again shortly after, and re-signed on a futures deal this offseason.

In four seasons with the Demon Deacons and one with the Fighting Irish, Hartman started 57 of his 60 games and compiled a record of 34-20. He completed 1,135 of his 1,898 passes (59.8 percent) for 15,656 yards, 134 touchdowns, and 49 interceptions. He also rushed 462 times for 979 yards (2.1 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.