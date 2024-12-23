Commanders Release K Greg Joseph From PS

Per Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders have released K Greg Joseph from their practice squad.

Joseph, 30, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. From there, Joseph had stints with the Panthers, Titans, Buccaneers, Vikings, Packers, and Lions before signing on with the Giants.

New York opted to release Joseph and he caught on with Washington soon after.

In 2024, Joseph appeared in six games for the Giants and one for the Commanders. For the Giants, he converted 13 of 16 field goal attempts (81.3 percent) and all six extra points. For the Commanders, he made two of his three field goal attempts and made both of his extra-point attempts.