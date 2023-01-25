Commanders Request Interview With 49ers Asst. HC/RBs Coach Anthony Lynn

Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Commanders requested to interview 49ers assistant head coach/running backs coach Anthony Lynn for their offensive coordinator job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Commanders’ job:

Former Giants HC Pat Shurmur (Interviewed)

Falcons QB Coach Charles London (Interview)

Commanders QB Coach Ken Zampese (Interview)

Dolphins Asst HC/RB coach Eric Studesville (Interview)

Rams asst HC/TE coach Thomas Brown (Interview)

Dolphins OC Darrell Bevell (Declined)

Former Lions & Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Declined)

49ers Asst HC/RBs Coach Anthony Lynn (Interview)

Lynn, 54, played six seasons in the NFL for the Broncos and 49ers before taking his first coaching job in 2000 as the Broncos’ special teams assistant. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns and Jets as their running backs coach before he was hired by the Bills in 2015.

Buffalo promoted Lynn to offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman and he later took over for Rex Ryan toward the end of the 2016 season. The Chargers later hired him as their head coach in 2017 and signed him to a one-year extension.

Los Angeles fired Lynn in 2021 and the Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2021 season. He was let go after one year and joined the 49ers last February as their assistant head coach/RBs coach.

During his four years with the Chargers, Lynn led the team to a record of 33-31 (51.6 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.