Commanders Shopping RB Brian Robinson Jr. In Trade Talks

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Commanders have been shopping RB Brian Robinson Jr. in trade talks with teams around the NFL.

Schultz mentions that the Commanders like their depth at running back right now, which is why they’re willing to consider trading Robinson before the start of the season and at “the right price.”

Robinson, 25, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and was the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP last season. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of 2022.

Robinson is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Washington and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and rushed for 799 yards on 187 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 20 receptions for 159 yards and eight total touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Robinson as the news is available.